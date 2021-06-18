Customers will be penalized for not wearing masks inside restaurants, bars, cafes — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Customers should wear their masks even when inside food establishments like restaurants, bars, cafes, and cafeterias, or else they will be penalized.

According to the new order of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to all food and beverage establishments in the city, the customers will be required to wear their masks unless they are in the act of eating and drinking.

If they are simply waiting for their orders, talking with companions, or have finished their meals, they must be wearing their masks.

“Customers should only remove their face masks when in the act of eating or drinking and should immediately wear them afterwards,” said the order.

EOC notes that the rise of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the region, albeit the city being spared from it, should be a reminder to the establishments and their customers to remain vigilant in the compliance to health protocols.

EOC deputy chief implementor, Councilor Joel Garganera, said that while establishments will be penalized if customers are caught violating the health protocols, this time the customers will be penalized, too.

Unlike establishments that will go through the process of show-cause orders, warnings, and others when caught violating the protocols, customers caught violating the order will be detained at the Cogon Ramos gym along with other quarantine violators.

This means that the customers will be penalized with a P500 fine or community service immediately when caught in the act of violating the protocols.

Violating customers will no longer be spared from penalty over the violations.

“Yes, protocol violation our holding area in Cogon Ramos are very much available to accommodate these violators. We should be responsible and accountable for our actions in the company of others in these public places,” said Garganera.

Many food establishments such as the common fast-food chain were invited by the EOC in a meeting on Friday, June 18, 2021, to discuss the new policy.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) has also begun deploying more marshals to monitor the establishments starting today. /rcg