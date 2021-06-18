Hoops Dome opened for vaccination with Pfizer vaccines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Lapu-Lapu City Government has opened on Friday, June 18, 2021, the Hoops Dome as a vaccination site for the Pfizer Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

The city has recently received 23,400 doses of allocation of Pfizer from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD), said that they are targeting to inoculate 1,170 individuals per day with these vaccines.

She also revealed that aside from master-listed individuals who have received their vaccination schedule on Friday, they also prepared individuals who will serve as substitute, in case someone will fail to arrive from those who were scheduled to receive the vaccine.

“Para pod malikayan nga dunay madaot sa atong mga bakuna sa Pfizer,” Realiza said.

Realiza said they have also installed their ice-lined freezers at the Hoops Dome to store the unused Pfizer vaccines good for five days.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, urged Oponganons to pre-register first, so that they can receive their vaccination schedule, before going to the vaccination site.

This after several walk-in individuals arrived at the Hoops Dome for vaccination.

Earlier, the city government announced that they will no longer allow walk-ins in their vaccination drive, to ensure that the health and safety protocols will be properly observed.

Chan said that currently, the city has already pre-registered 120,000 individuals.

“Dili gyud mahimo nga dili ta magparehistro kay kana man pod maoy himoong basihan sa DOH sa ilang pag-allocate nato ug supply sa bakuna,” Chan said.

The vaccination site will be open from Monday to Friday, but the city is considering opening it during weekends, especially if the number of registered individuals continues to increase.

