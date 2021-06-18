CPPO: More police operations as election period draws near

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in the Cebu province will intensify their simultaneous operations against crimes to deter those, who plan to use narco-politics to raise money for the upcoming 2021 national elections.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director, said this as the filing of candidacy for next year’s election draws near.

Soriano was referring to their Simultaneous Anti-criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO), which, he believed would prevent narco-politics from happening here.

He said that he believed that there were only a few small players left here in Cebu.

“I don’t think this is going to be a problem in the province of Cebu,” he said.

He said that there would be more SACLEO as the election period would draw near.

By that time, Soriano said they would intensify their operations not just against illegal drugs but also for the loose firearms.

Earlier, he expressed concern over the monitoring of vote-buying due to the current norm of cashless transactions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also during their weeklong SACLEO last May 31 to June 6, the CPPO arrested 302 individuals including 77 drug personalities and confiscated 80 grams of suspected shabu.

