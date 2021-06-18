CCTO launches “Itug-an Ni OIC-Traffic”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) has launched its “Itug-an Ni OIC-Traffic” Facebook page today, June 18, to give the public an avenue where they can freely report any illegal activities committed by the city’s traffic enforcers.

The launch was led by CCTO officer-in-charge, Lyntoni Alburo in coordination with the head of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, Police Lieutenant Colonel Clark Arriola.

The program was launched after the arrest of a 39-year-old CCTO traffic enforcer who was caught extorting money from an undercover agent who posed as a traffic violator on Thursday, June 17.

READ: Cebu City traffic enforcer nabbed for extortion

The FB page will be active for 24 hours to cater to complaints concerning Cebu City’s traffic management, especially regarding the behavior of CCTO personnel.

Apart from its FB page, the CCTO also provided contact numbers that netizens can call or text when needed. CCTOs lines are 09065389631 and 09912241619.

For now, Alburo said that she will be managing the FB page to ensure the confidentiality of information. But she also foresees certain personnel to handle this platform soon.

Arriola, for his part, said that this partnership with CCTO will play a huge role in keeping the traffic management in Cebu City in order. He added that whatever efforts exerted from both sides will reflect on each other’s offices.

Ariola added that the operation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit and CCTO are collocated. The operation of the CCTO will not be that effective if they don’t have a good partnership with the Traffic Enforcement Unit and vice versa.

He added that considering their manpower, the community’s involvement will greatly help in ensuring legitimate duties are practiced. The partnership will also empower the community.

Alburo further said that with over 700 personnel under the CCTO, she is hoping that this program will deter bad elements in the organization from doing their nefarious activities.

“Ma aware sila nga ang atoang pagdumala diha sa CCTO, no one is exempted. Bisan kinsa paman ang nagpasud nimo, basta makasala ka, wala gyud tay palapason. No one is exempted, mupenalize gyud ta,” she said.

(They will be aware of how we function in CCTO, no one is exempted. No matter who is your backer if you violate the rules you will be punished.)

Alburo added that it would be so much better if the complainant can send a photo or a video for speedy processing as these will serve as pieces of evidence against the erring enforcer.

She clarified that due process will always be observed in dealing with errant personnel. /rcg