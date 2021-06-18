Mandaue City launches VAC Project to help marginalized residents

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines –The Mandaue City government on Friday, June 18, 2021, launched the Vision Alliance Circle (VAC) project.

VAC is composed of various city government agencies such as the Housing Urban and Development Office, Office of the Senior Citizens, Cooperative Office, Mac test, Mandaue City College, and led by the Mandaue City Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

VAC, through its partners, offers free skills training and livelihood projects to the city’s marginalized communities.

The project aims to help unemployed Mandauehanons find jobs and livelihood in line with Mayor Jonas Cortes’ programs to help them live comfortably.

The city government has also partnered with USAID’s Youth Works to train Mandaueanos about various types of jobs such as masonry, tile setting, frame works, and plumbing.

Musoline Suliva, head of PESO Mandaue said the Youth Works will also be providing allowances and gadgets for those who will be accepted.

The Department of Labor and Employment also provides support for training on possible livelihoods or entrepreneurship such as water refilling stations and general merchandise stores.

An applicant must be at least a high school graduate, aged 18 to 30 years old, and has a Barangay Clearance.

Those who are interested in taking advantage of the program can submit their applications to the Public Employment Services Office located at the back of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro. /rcg