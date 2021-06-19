Man ‘kills’ common-law wife in Mandaue City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue to investigate the killing of a 41-year-old woman in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City by her common-law husband, Jun Manata, 51.
Police Executive Master Sergeant Remegio Arciaga of the Subangdaku Police Station said they are yet to determine what may have prompted Manata to kill Hazel Haynar, 41.
Manata, a native of Barangay San Ramon in Sorsogon City, is now detained at the Subangdaku Police Station.
Arciaga said that a concerned citizen called their office at about 1:05 a.m. this Saturday, June 19, to report a stabbing incident that transpired at the Semense Compound in Barangay Tipolo.
When the police arrived, they found Haynar’s lifeless body. She died from multiple stab wounds.
They also recovered a knife of about 15 inches long including its handle, which they believed was used as the murder weapon.
