ARQ boxers topple foes in “Engkwentro Uno” card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s April Jay Abne and John Paul Gabunillas scored impressive technical knockout (TKO) victories in the “Engkwentro Uno” card of the ARQ Boxing Promotions earlier today, June 19, 2021, at the Cosonsa compound in Mandaue City.

Abne, the banner fighter of the startup ARQ Boxing Stable, scored a third-round technical knockout (TKO) win against a much-experienced Royder Lloyd Borbon in the main event.

Gabunillas, meanwhile, grabbed a share of the spotlight by scoring a fourth-round TKO in the undercard against the equally determined Maurino Agum of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

The 22-year old Abne was all business against Borbon, throwing combinations right after the bell rang.

Abne pounded Borbon with combinations but the latter managed to block most of them until Abne shifted to Borbon’s body which exposed the latter’s weakness.

As Abne’s hooks started to connect to Borbon’s body, the latter raised his hands as a sign of surrender with 36 seconds left in the third round.

The victory improved Abne’s unbeaten record to six wins with three knockouts while Borbon suffered his 10th defeat with six wins, a draw with six knockouts.

Meanwhile, Gabunillas survived a first-round knockdown and beat Agum via fourth-round TKO in their see-saw undercard slugfest.

Gabunillas started impressively in the first minutes of the opening round, landing vicious hooks to Agum’s face which resulted in a small cut above the latter’s right cheek.

Right after the ring physician checked and gave Agum the green light to continue the fight, he landed a solid counter left hook that downed Gabunillas.

Gabunillas immediately stood up as the two exchanged vicious power punches for the remaining of the opening round.

Gabunillas returned the favor in round two by flooring Agum with a short hook, but the latter weathered it and continued to fight.

In the third round, Gabunillas’ accurate combinations inflicted yet another cut, this time on Agum’s left eyelid.

In the fourth round, Agum went down again courtesy of a bone-crushing right hook to the body and barely survived the round. Agum eventually refused to continue fighting to give Gabunillas a fourth-round TKO victory.

It was Gabunillas’ fourth win as a pro and third knockout, He has one defeat.

Agum, meanwhile, suffered his first loss with two wins.

Ian Abne, Yeroge Gura, and Rodex Piala of the ARQ Boxing Stable emerged victorious in their respective fights.

Abne, the younger brother of April Jay scored a first-round KO win versus Marvin Campos.

Gura defeated Steven Noblefranca by unanimous decision, while Piala escaped Vicente Casido via majority decision.

Big Yellow Boxing Gym though did not go home empty-handed after Reycar Auxilio defeated ARQ Boxing Stable’s Zandro Librandor by unanimous decision while Christopher Caburog earned a split decision win versus ARQ’s Arniel Cañete. /rcg