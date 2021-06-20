Bea Alonzo shares her fitness journey in recent vlog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Invest in your health.

This is what actress Bea Alonzo wants to share to her 1.74 million Youtube subscribers in her latest vlog.

The actress shared her fitness journey—from how she gained 20 lbs during the pandemic and her decision to lose that weight starting January of this year.

“I cannot stress enough how important health is these days. During the quarantine last year, I gained a lot of weight,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Aside from working out, Bea is also conscious of what she eats as she now tries to eat healthier.

She said that working out and eating healthy do not only help her physique but it helps her to look better and feel good about herself.

“The past year, I have gained 20 lbs due to quarantine. I wasn’t keeping track of how I ate and barely worked out. This year, I promised myself that I would lose all the extra pounds to look and feel my best. Not quite there yet, but I’m working on it every day and trying to stay focused,” Bea’s caption reads.

The vlog shows the workout routines of the actress that includes push ups, squats, plank, lunges, squat to medicine ball press, dead lifts, bicycle crunches and battle ropes.

“But you know, I try my best to look better than ever and to feel better parang feeling ko when you’re healthy you feel good. Not only because of hormones—endorphins, or the serotonins that your body actually releases when you’re working out but because when you look at yourself in the mirror you feel na parang moron yang ginagawa na something good. Yong parang sabi ko nga before, “little victories,” she said.

The vlog has garnered 89,148 since it was premiered 16 hours ago. / dcb