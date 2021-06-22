Big fights planned for 2 Big Yellow Boxing Gym fighters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Christopher “Ping-ping” Tepora is eyeing bigger fights for his promising wards, Reycar Auxilo and Christopher Caburog after their impressive performances in the “Engwkentro Uno” fight card last Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Cosonsa compound in Mandaue City.

Auxilo and Caburog, two of the three fighters Big Yellow BS sent to the event, won against warriors from the host stable, the ARQ Boxing Promotions.

Auxilo defeated ARQ’s Zandro “Mini Pacquiao” Librador via unanimous decision after four rounds to claim his first professional victory. Auxilo debuted in the pro boxing scene with a loss to Omega Boxing Gym’s Benny Cañete last March.

Meanwhile, Caburog nipped ARQ Boxing Stable’s Arniel Cañete via a split decision in their four-round duel to remain undefeated in two bouts.

Out of the three boxers from Big Yellow Boxing Gym, only Maurino Agum suffered a defeat in the hands of ARQ’s Johnpaul Gabunilas via a fourth-round TKO.

Tepora said he is very proud of his boxers’ victories as it proves that they can take on anyone pitted against them at any given time.

“Amo jud to giplanohan ug gi studyhan ug maayo ug unsaon ug pildi ilahang mga boxers,” said Tepora. “Dili sad gyud mi palupig basta kami manulong ug lain nga promotions. Wala mi nakuyawan ato nga fight kay mas experienced among mga boxers, pero napildi lang jud mi ug usa kang Agum.”

Tepora revealed that his boss, Seth Tio, the founder and promoter of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym has lots in store for their boxers, especially Caburog and Auxilo.

“Sa nakita nako kang Caburog ug Auxilo, grabe ilang kaisog gipakita ug grabe pud ang ilang mga kinumo. Lipay kaayo among promoter. Karon lang daan, nagplano nami nga paduwaon sila ug mas dagko nga fights siguro mga ten-rounder nga fight para ani nilang duha,” said Tepora.

For Agum (2-1-0, 1KO), Tepora said that they will go back to the drawing board after the former’s loss to Gabunilas. Tepora said that they will likely give Agum a tune-up fight to regain his confidence before deploying him to bigger fights in the future.

“Nagdahom mi modaog siya kay iya man natumba, pero nagisian siya duha kabuok sa iyang kilay, mao to nausab iyang duwa. Bag-o pa sad ni siya nga boxer, mao to nasakitan siya ug maayo sa iyang gisi,” added Tepora.

Tepora said that they will promote a fight card tentatively next year as they are still focusing on completing the construction of their new boxing gym located in the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City which will be Big Yellow Boxing Stable’s new headquarters.

Currently, Big Yellow Boxing Gym is situated in Barangay Guadalupe, here.

“Karon tuiga amo usa gi una sa among manager ug promoter ang bag-o nga gym. Ig human ana mag promote nami ug balik,” said Tepora. /rcg