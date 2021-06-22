The baddest cousins, Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch are cousins!

Yes, you read that right.

This was confirmed in the latest vlog of Bretman, where he was joined by singer Poarch, one of the most followed Tiktokers in the world.

In what seemed to be a very simple fun tie-dyeing video, Bretman told all their fans that both baddies are actually cousins.

“We met when we were kids. We are actually cousins, you guys. All the way from Pangasinan where she’s from. She’s Ilocano as well,” said Bretman.

Poarch first rose to fame last year when she uploaded her Tiktok videos lipsyncing and gave the music world a shot just this year by releasing her single “Build a B*tch.”

Bretman’s vlog, which was uploaded on June 18, already has more than 3,000,000 views and has been part of the trending list on YouTube.

Looks like we’ll be waiting for collaboration from these two talented cousins in the near future!

/bmjo