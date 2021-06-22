Calimbo, Ty top Cepca weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors’ Marian Calimbo and veteran woodpusher Jimmy Ty Jr. emerged winners last Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly chess online tournament.

Calimbo who vies for the Naki Warriors in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP)-organized Wesley So Cup, topped the Prexy Jerry Arena while Ty topped the All-Cepcans category.

Calimbo, also a varsity chess player of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) tallied 44 points after 16 games with a winning rate of 88% in the Arena-style blitz competition. She bested Sheila Khan Sepanton who scored 29 points.

Rounding off the top three in the category is past champion Maria Kristine Lavandero who scored 28 points.

Norman Martin Olayvar and Reynaldo Flores scored 25 and 23 points, to land at fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ty, a civil engineer by profession dominated the All-Cepcans category by scoring 8.5 points from eight victories and one draw after 11 matches in the Swiss-system rapid competition.

Michael Tinga finished second with 8.0 points the same output of Lavandero settled for third due to lower tiebreak points. Former weekly champion Rosendo Yamyamin (7.5) and Antonio Cabibil (7.5) claimed the fourth and fifth places, respectively. /rcg