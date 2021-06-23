Downpour on Tuesday causes knee-deep flooding in 6 Mandaue brgys

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Knee-deep flooding was experienced in at least six barangays in Mandaue City during the heavy downpour on Tuesday, June 22.

The affected barangays were Banilad, Cabancalan, Tipolo, Subangdaku, Looc and Pagsabungan, says Felix Suico Jr., operations head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO).

READ: Pagasa Mactan records highest rainfall amount since TS Dante

Suico said the downpour also caused heavy congestion along M.C. Briones Street and at the two bridges – United Nations Avenue and Mandaue-Mactan Bridge – that lasted for at least three hours.

Congestion started at around 4 p.m. and continued until 7 p.m.

They also responded to an emergency in Barangay Pagsabungan. A concrete concrete fence collapsed after a nearby creek started to overflow.

However, no one was advised to evacuate.

“Ang atong sapa nisaka ra man og 1 meter ang mga canal lang gyud niawas mao sang nibaha, ” said Suico.

(Water at the river started to rise by at least one meter and the canals started to overflow that is why we experienced flooding.)

Flooding, Suico said, started to subside when the rain stopped at about 6 p.m. and after the affected barangays started to use its water suction pumps.

Suico said they will be coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) to especially expedite the implementation of its flood control project in Barangay Banilad in order to address flooding problems in the area.

Meanwhile, Suico encouraged Mandauehanons to immediately take shelter to avoid from getting struck by lighting when there is heavy downpour.

He said that staying in open spaces during thunderstorms is unsafe.

READ: Lightning kills 2 men in Mandaue City

Two men died on Tuesday after they were struck by lightning while in Pajara in Barangay Umapad. / dcb