Pagasa Mactan records highest rainfall amount since TS Dante

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) recorded the highest rainfall amount for Metro Cebu during Tuesday’s (June 22, 2021) heavy downpour.

Pagasa-Mactan said it recorded 40 millimeters of rainfall, or 200,000 drums per 1 square kilometer, which is the highest since Tropical Storm Dante last June 1.

“The last highest rainfall amount we recorded was during the typhoon Dante. Ang nasinati nga pag-uwan karong hapona, mao’y highest nato since Dante,” said Joseph Gerald Merlas, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan.

(The rain we experienced this afternoon was the highest since Dante.)

READ: Cebu City under blue alert, red rainfall warning persists

The data was recorded from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Subtotal pa lang ni. We will have the data of the total amount of rainfall usually 24 hours na siya,” he added.

(This is just the subtotal. We will have the date of the total amount usually after 24 hours.)

Merlas said the rains and lightning were caused by the localized thunderstorms and the southwest monsoon.

“Usa pud nga rason nga nakasinati ani tungod sa atong habagat. But dissipating na sya. Wa na’y thunderstorm nga na-monitor as of now,” said Merlas.

(Another reason is because of the habagat. But it is dissipating already. We haven’t monitored any thunderstorms as of now.)

He also advised the Cebuanos to stay indoors and to avoid lone trees and other tall objects during thunderstorms.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Lightning kills 71-year-old woman, 50-year-old man in Liloan