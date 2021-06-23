Wedding in Pinamungajan highlights couple’s culture and roots

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was a wedding that highlighted their roots.

Anecito and Joanna from Pinamungajan, Cebu decided to tie the knot last June 17, 2021, after living together for years.

But their wedding was unlike any other wedding. It was a union that highlighted the place where their love first bloomed — in the rice fields of Pinamungajan.

Christine Montecarlo, the wedding coordinator and a close family friend of the couple shared with CDN Digital how this wedding came to be.

“A lot of our friends and family chipped in for the wedding because the couple deserved it and we don’t want them to be in debt after the wedding,” she said.

The couple already has three kids together, Anecito works as a driver and Joanna works as a cook in Montecarlo’s restaurant.

Montecarlo said it was her idea to give the bride a balsa ride to the church to highlight their roots and to make their wedding one for the books.

The couple is overwhelmed with the amount of effort their family and friends exerted to make their special day extra memorable. /rcg