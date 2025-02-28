IPI’s Adopt-a-School Program: Empowering young learners with healthy hygiene habits

Bolder steps towards promoting health and wellness were taken by International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI) to improve the health and well-being of Filipino children.

Through projects like Adopt-a-School, IPI continues to champion the cause of health and wellness.

IPI’s Adopt-a-School Program, with 5 pilot schools nationwide, has already adopted two, where pupils from Kindergarten to Grade 3 were given a hygiene kit as part of the initiative.

In partnership with the Department of Education – Talisay City Division and Cebu Province, IPI has signed a memorandum of agreement to officially adopt schools for the next three academic years. One adopted school through this program is Jaclupan Elementary School in Jaclupan, Talisay City, and another one is Francisco S. Villamor Sr. Elementary School in Cantipay, Carmen, Cebu. Aside from hygiene essentials, clean water storage was also turned over to the beneficiary schools.

At the heart of this initiative is the “HUGAS NOW, HEALTHY BUKAS: Malinis na Kamay, Malusog na Buhay” campaign, which highlights the crucial role of handwashing in disease prevention and in achieving overall wellness. This is to empower children with the knowledge they need to thrive in their learning environment.

For children, something as simple as handwashing can make a world of difference. It is not just about cleanliness but it is about giving them a chance for a healthier future and improving proper Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) practices at an early stage.

For three years, IPI will monitor improvements in hygiene practices and overall health outcomes among students while implementing the program. This aligns with ensuring that every effort made is effective and beneficial.

As the first step in a broader mission, the launch at these schools represents the beginning of a long-term commitment to empowering young learners and future leaders. Together, this is a step for the future where every child can grow up, reach their full potential, and become productive members of society.

