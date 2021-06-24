Ex-president Noynoy Aquino reportedly brought to hospital
MANILA, Philippines — Former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was reportedly rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City Thursday morning, according to reports by GMA and Teleradyo.
The reports did not give details on Aquino’s condition but said Mar Roxas and Jose Rene Almendras, who are members of Aquino’s Cabinet, were seen in the hospital.
Inquirer.net is still waiting for the Aquino family to confirm the reports.
