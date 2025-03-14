UCLM, CIT-U eye extended unbeaten streaks in Cesafi Esports League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 enters Week 6 with another action-packed weekend featuring four thrilling matchups in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Valorant on March 15 at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang matches will kick off with Group B’s top team, the undefeated University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, taking on the winless University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

UCLM, holding a perfect 2-0 record, returns to action after a week’s break, while UP Cebu, at 0-2, is eager to bounce back following a tough loss to defending champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars in their last outing.

In the second MLBB match, Group A’s third-ranked team, the CIT-U Wildcats, will battle the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 1 p.m.

CIT-U, with a 2-1 record, is riding high after eliminating newcomers Benedicto College last week, while USPF, sitting at 1-2, looks to climb up the standings.

The Valorant action begins with last season’s first runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, facing the UC Main Webmasters at 10 a.m.

USC currently holds a 2-0-1 (win-loss-draw) record, placing second in Group A, while UC Main sits in third with a 1-1-1 slate, hoping to recover from a loss to CIT-U last March 9.

Meanwhile, Group A leaders CIT-U Wildcats will return to the battlefield at 1 p.m. to take on the struggling Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, who remain winless at 0-2-1.

CIT-U remains at the top of the Group A standings with an undefeated 2-0-1 record, looking to maintain its dominance in the tournament.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP