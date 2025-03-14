cdn mobile

UCLM, CIT-U eye extended unbeaten streaks in Cesafi Esports League

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 14,2025 - 07:06 PM

esports

CIT-U Wildcats’ MLBB team in action. | Photo from Cesafi Esports League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 enters Week 6 with another action-packed weekend featuring four thrilling matchups in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Valorant on March 15 at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang matches will kick off with Group B’s top team, the undefeated University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, taking on the winless University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

UCLM, holding a perfect 2-0 record, returns to action after a week’s break, while UP Cebu, at 0-2, is eager to bounce back following a tough loss to defending champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars in their last outing.

In the second MLBB match, Group A’s third-ranked team, the CIT-U Wildcats, will battle the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 1 p.m.

CIT-U, with a 2-1 record, is riding high after eliminating newcomers Benedicto College last week, while USPF, sitting at 1-2, looks to climb up the standings.

The Valorant action begins with last season’s first runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, facing the UC Main Webmasters at 10 a.m.

USC currently holds a 2-0-1 (win-loss-draw) record, placing second in Group A, while UC Main sits in third with a 1-1-1 slate, hoping to recover from a loss to CIT-U last March 9.

Meanwhile, Group A leaders CIT-U Wildcats will return to the battlefield at 1 p.m. to take on the struggling Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, who remain winless at 0-2-1.

CIT-U remains at the top of the Group A standings with an undefeated 2-0-1 record, looking to maintain its dominance in the tournament.

