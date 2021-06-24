Manila mourns passing of ex-president Noynoy Aquino, flags at half-mast

MANILA, Philippines — All flags in Manila will be flown at half-mast to mourn the death of former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, Mayor Isko Moreno said Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Moreno mourned Aquino’s death saying the late former president “inspired us with his unexpected humility.”

READ: Former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III passes away

Moreno said Aquino, who is also known as PNoy, “championed good governance reforms that promoted efficiency and reduced opportunities for corruption.”

“The Philippines was cited as the fastest-growing economy in Asia during his administration,” Moreno said in a statement.

“PNoy was a pragmatic man who did the best with the cards that life had dealt him. He inspired us with his unexpected humility. May his legacy continue to lead others to the right path,” he added.

Aquino served as the country’s 15th president from 2010 to 2016.

Aquino died at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, said Gozo, who served as a Cabinet official during the administration of the late former President Corazon Aquino.

READ MORE: Locsin grieves passing of ‘incorruptible’ ex-president Noynoy Aquino