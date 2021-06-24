Capitol pledges P11.5M cash aid to councilors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government pledged a total of P11.5 million of financial assistance to councilors who joined the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tour this week.

Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet, announced that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia promised to give each councilor-members of the Philippine Councilors League – Cebu Chapter (PCL-Cebu) participating the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo cash aid amounting to P100,000 for projects in their towns or cities.

“The governor said the councilors can use this amount to come up with projects in their towns that will most benefit their constituents, either individually or collectively,” said Sugbo News on social media.

A total of 115 councilors from the southern portion of Cebu joined the three-day Suroy-Suroy Sugbo from June 22 to June 24 as part of their ‘benchmarking activities’. The tour covered the northern portions of the province.

“The second round of PCL’s benchmarking activity will be for councilors from northern Cebu to go on Suroy-Suroy tour in the south,” Sugbo News added.

