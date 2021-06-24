Pro-Duterte blogger nabbed in Baguio over libel charges

BAGUIO CITY — A controversial online blogger was arrested at a city street before noon Wednesday (June 23) by Baguio policemen and a team deployed by the Manila Police District, according to the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) on Thursday.

Niño Barzaga, 43, was served an arrest warrant issued on August 6, 2018, by a Cabanatuan court for three counts of cyber-libel, said Major Judy Jasmin Palicos, BCPO spokesperson.

The blogger was traced to a house along Hamada Road and was accosted by the joint police team at 11:30 a.m., she said.

BCPO Station 3 members accompanied Manila’s special mayor’s action team led by Police Lt. Col. Rosalino Ibay Jr.

It was not immediately clear if Barzaga was sent back to Manila after the Baguio police processed his arrest.

