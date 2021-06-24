US, EU, Germany join PH in mourning death of ex-president Noynoy Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — The diplomatic community joined the country in mourning the passing of former president Benigno Aquino III, who was remembered for his efforts to deepen the Philippines’ relations with other nations.

United States Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires John Law condoled with the Aquino family.

“On behalf of the U.S. Embassy, I offer our deepest condolences to former President Benigno Aquino III’s family and loved ones at this heartbreaking time,” he said on Twitter.

On behalf of the U.S. Embassy, I offer our deepest condolences to former President Benigno Aquino III’s family and loved ones at this heartbreaking time. We are saddened by President Aquino’s passing and will always be thankful for our partnership. — Chargé d’Affaires John Law (@USEmbassyPHDCM) June 24, 2021

“We are saddened by President Aquino’s passing and will always be thankful for our partnership,” he added.

The European Union (EU) delegation in the Philippines likewise mourned Aquino’s death and remembered the former president’s visit to Belgium in 2014 with “fond memories.”

“The EU Delegation and family in Manila express their condolences to the Aquino family and the whole nation on the passing of former President Benigno Noynoy Aquino III,” it said.

“Fond memories of his visit to Brussels in 2014. We mourn a friend who pushed for the deepening of our relations,” the delegation added.

The EU Delegation and 🇪🇺family in Manila express their condolences to the Aquino family and the whole nation on the passing of former President Benigno Noynoy Aquino III.

Fond memories of his visit to Brussels in 2014.

We mourn a friend who pushed for deepening of our relations. pic.twitter.com/O8Si265d1a — EUinthePhilippines🇪🇺🇵🇭 (@EUinthePH) June 24, 2021

British Ambassador to Manila Daniel Pruce also condoled with Aquino’s family and the Filipino people, saying he was “extremely saddened” by the latter’s demise.

I’m extremely saddened by the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and to the people of the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/mDl43Um3xC — Daniel Pruce 🇬🇧 (@DanielPruce) June 24, 2021

“My deepest condolences to his loved ones and to the people of the Philippines,” the envoy added.

The German Embassy in the Philippines, for its part, underscored the outcome of Aquino’s visit to Germany in 2014, which it said “marked an important milestone in intensifying” the relations of the two countries.

Aquino, the embassy said, was a “great friend” of Germany. It further expressed “heartfelt condolences to the Filipino people” and the family of the late president.

“During his visit, he met with former German Federal President Joachim Gauck and Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel. At the same time, several bilateral agreements and exchanges of notes in the spheres of social security, trade, and education were signed at a ceremony held in the German Federal Foreign Office,” the embassy recalled.

“This visit was conducted in the context of the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and the Philippines in the same year,” it added.

/MUF