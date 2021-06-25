Pagasa: Fair weather to prevail over Metro Cebu

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | June 25,2021 - 11:32 AM

GINATILAN, CEBU — Metro Cebu and the entire Visayas, today, June 25, may anticipate ‘generally fair weather’ with the possibility of isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)- Mactan forecast.

“Makapasulabi ang init sa adlaw, apan di mawala kining mga pat-ak pat-ak nga mga pag ulan ug panugdug ug kilat tungod sa atong localized thunderstorm labi nga gyod sa hapon ug sa gabii,” Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist said on its weather report.

(Sun heat will prevail, however, there will be isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening.)

The forecasted temperature for today will range from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius and a heat index from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

A ‘generally fair weather’ may also be expected until the weekend.

“Naay chance sa mga passing ra nga mga thunderstorm but low chance ang mga pag uwan,” Aquirre told CDN Digital.

(There is a chance of passing thunderstorms but a low chance of rains.)

Pagasa said it was monitoring severe tropical storm Champi which had been spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Ang maong bagyo ubos ang chansa nga mosulod sa atong area of resposibility,” Aguirre said.

(The storm is less likely to enter our area of responsibility.)

RELATED STORY

Monsoon rains likely over parts of Luzon; fair weather for rest of PH – Pagasa