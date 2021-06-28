Your next budol should be for your home — 7 valuable home upgrades

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Each home has a personality and it is only necessary to fix up and improve our abodes once in a while.

Under each home’s roof are different unique family members living together. And sometimes, each family member’s personal taste will reflect around the house, be it in their private rooms, common room, kitchen, or work area.

Before upgrading or fixing things around our home, we consider a lot of factors. Aside from considering the value of each purchase, we also consider how these “upgrades” actually “improve” our home in general, aesthetically and productively.

Now that we have turned our homes into all-in-one workspaces, living areas and even at-home gyms, now is the time to focus on effective and efficient home purchases to make our home functional and more fun to live in.

We round up these budget-friendly upgrades and items to inspire your next home budol purchase. These new products will surely not only offer eye-pleasing changes but lifestyle changes as well at home!

VACUUM

As we spend more time at home with our family members, we are now more fixated at maintaining our homes clean to keep everyone healthy.

This comes with extra preventive measures to keep our homes spotless and dust-free, so it’s imperative to invest in a vacuum cleaner with top-grade cleaning efficiency from Ace Hardware.

INVERTER AIRCON

As much as we want to stay cool inside our homes, it’s just not wise to turn on your regular air conditioner 24/7 if you want to keep your electric consumption at minimum.

So how does one keep a cool head and avoid meltdowns while at home? Time to switch to an energy-efficient inverter air conditioner that won’t hurt your electric bill!

With latest fast-cooling and energy-saving functions, inverter air conditioners available at SM Appliance are a wise upgrade to ease out of the much-dreaded cost of high electricity bills at the end of the month.

#TEAMKAHOY

Are you also addicted to DIY home redesign videos on the internet and planning to make your own project?

Your long browsing through Home Buddies’ social media posts will make you familiar with the term #TeamKahoy, referring to members with a particular fondness for wooden furniture.

Search no more and time to check your list because Kultura houses some of the cheapest and high-quality items to make your #TeamKahoy dreams as stylish as can be.

ACCENT PIECE

To add more highlights and features to your home redesign project, look for an accent piece that is stylish enough to be the focal point of your living room or personal spaces.

Whether you’re aiming for a minimalist design or an aesthetic pinterest design, adding an accent piece at home will surely give it the upgrade it needs even if you’re on a budget. Like this very chic accent chair from Our Home!

COFFEE MACHINE

As the world pauses and as we spend more days at home, home cafes have been a trend!

Brewing our own coffee at home is one of the new hobbies we’ve acquired during quarantine.

It’s definitely the better and safer option during these times when we can’t go back to getting our coffee fix at our favorite cafés.

So why not upgrade your kitchen with a coffee machine and make your own cup anytime of the day from Delonghi available at The SM Store.

MASSAGE CHAIR

We all deserve some break even if we’ve been staying all day at home — a spa-day won’t hurt!

A traditional massage is good but if you could have a special massage chair, you can read a book, eat, sleep or watch netflix while having your whole body massage.

Tick off your Massage Chair dreams and head over to Ogawa to buy one, because, why not?

CARPET

If you’re looking to update your space but trying to do it on a budget, a carpet is your answer.

Cheaper than other flooring alternatives like hardwood, vinyl, or tile, spruce up your home by adding an accent carpet.

They come in many different styles and materials that you can choose from and mix with your home improvements.

For your home improvement needs this year, make sure to budget your expenses wisely — only at Showcase Carpets.

