Durano orders closure of private, public resorts in his city this weekend

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mayor Ramon Durano III has directed all private and public resorts in his city to suspend their operation this weekend and accommodate only those who were able to make prior bookings.

In his Executive Order No. 11 which he signed on Friday, June 25, 2021, Durano said that the closure of resorts is a means to “regulate the convergence of people in observance of [the] Feat Day of Sts. Peter and Paul” on June 29.

Danao City remains under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

In his EO, Durano asked resort operators to “make adjustment of their business operating hours to avoid social congestion, to observe health protocols and institute steps to prevent [the] transmission of the virus.”

“Hotel accommodations with prior booking and in-house guests are allowed but minimum health standards shall continue to be observed,” the EO reads.

Also, guests can only be accommodate in private pools from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 of Danao City and the Barangay Officials within their respective barangays are directed to ensure compliance of this order,” it added.