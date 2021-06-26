Ex-fiancée ni Scottie Thompson sobrang nasaktan: It has been a difficult time for my personal life…

NAGSALITA na si Pauline “Pau” Fajardo tungkol sa kontrobersyal na pagtatapos ng relasyon nila ng dating fiancé at Barangay Ginebra star player na si Scottie Thompson.

Trending at viral ang kuwento ng relasyon nila ng PBA player at ang biglang pagpapakasal nito sa stewardess na si Jinky Serrano sa isang private ceremony sa Las Piñas kamakailan.

Ikinagulat ng publiko at ng fans ni Scottie ang balita na nagpakasal na siya sa ibang babae matapos mag-propose kay Pauline bago magpaalam ang 2020 (New Year’s Eve).

Sa pamamagitan ng Instagram, isang mahabang mensahe ang ipinost ng dating fiancée ng professional basketball player para tuldukan na ang issue.

Inamin ng dalaga na nasaktan siya sa nangyari dahil inakala niyang natagpuan na niya ang kanyang forever matapos umabot sa walong taon ang kanilang pagsasama.

Aniya, ayaw na raw sana niyang magsalita pero kailangan daw niyang gawin ito para tuluyan nang maka-move on.

Narito ang kabuuan ng official statement ni Pau: “It has been a difficult time for my personal life. With this statement, I hope we can finally put a stop to all the gossip, and for me to finally reclaim my private life.

“Even when things regarding my relationship started to unravel publicly, I never felt I needed to release any statement. After all, I never regarded myself as some sort of a public figure, much less a celebrity.

“That said, I am deeply hurt. I ended a long-term relationship with the man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with. To say it has been heartbreaking is an understatement.

“But I am now making the conscious decision to move forward with my life,” pahaya ni Pau.

Humingi rin siya ng paumanhin sa mga taong nadamay sa issue, “I understand that other people may have been dragged into this, but it was never my intention to hurt or harm anyone.

“I’m sorry if there have been things thrown in someone’s way. Please understand that I have no control over what people are sharing on social media on this issue.

“To the people who felt that they needed to defend me, I appreciate you. I may never get to thank you personally but know that your support means a lot to me.

“But right now, I would like to ask everyone — if you genuinely care for me — to please refrain from doing things that would further inflame the situation. I hope you will respect my simple request.

“This will be the last time I will be commenting on this issue. I kindly ask everyone to respect my decision. Thank you,” aniya pa.

Hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa nagsasalita si Scottie Thompson tungkol sa kanyang pagpapakasal.