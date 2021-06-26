Rama mulls declaring state of emergency or calamity in Barangay Inayawan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama is mulling to place Barangay Inayawan under a state of emergency or calamity for the prompt solution of the problems at the White Road and the transfer station.

Rama said in a press conference on Saturday, June 26, 2021, that they are in a series of meetings and discussions with all departments and agencies that can help improve the situation in Barangay Inayawan.

He said they will be conducting a daily meeting to get updates on the fixing of the White Road, and also to discuss whether a state of emergency would be the best option.

If Barangay Inayawan or a portion of it will be placed under a state of calamity, disaster funds can be used for the repair of the White Road and the hauling of the garbage in the area.

“We will check if this is the best option. Please give us time to discuss,” said the acting mayor.

Rama is set to announce his decision before he steps down as acting mayor and before Mayor Edgardo Labella returns to work on July 2021 following a three-week leave.

The acting mayor said the problem in Inayawan needs an immediate solution.

“I have come to realize the sorry state of our garbage disposal. This is truly a cause of concern, not only of the Cebu City government but the whole citizenry of the city,” said Rama.

The acting mayor recently ordered the fixing of the road and the drainage system at the White Road to help facilitate a smoother movement of the garbage trucks in the area.

The road repair is much needed as the Binaliw Landfill has refused to accept the garbage from the city due to contractual issues with the transfer station contractor, and all barangays have been throwing their garbage in the transfer station.

Although the contractor has promised to resolve the disposal issues in two weeks, Rama said there needs to be a better solution to the White Road dilemma.

“Last Wednesday, I visited the transfer station in Barangay Inayawan. Mind you, the situation there is beyond comprehension. Piles of garbage can be found everywhere and the stench is unbearable causing so much inconvenience and threat to the health of over 6,000 households,” said the acting mayor.

Although the city is still discussing whether to raise a state of calamity or emergency in the area, this would not be the first time they did so in order to solve an environmental problem.

In 2019, the City Council has requested Mayor Edgardo Labella to raise a state of emergency in Barangay Kalunasan due to the stench of the drainage coming out of the jail facilities there.

The City Council spearheaded the project and formed a task force to study how to improve the situation in the area.

Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros said that the city council can do a similar project to hasten the repair of the road and improvement of the situation in the Inayawan Transfer Station.

The City Council plans to hold a special session to tackle the Inayawan issue next week. /rcg

Read related stories:

Cebu City DPS to call contractor to discuss Inayawan transfer station condition

Rama: We need to put back sanity in White Road

Rama says urgent solution needed for trash problems in Barangay Inayawan

Repollo to DPS: Look at the situation at the Inayawan transfer station