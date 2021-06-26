Netizens react to erroneous translation of FB over Mandaue City post

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Half-mast.

The position of a flag which is being flown some way below the top of its staff as a mark of respect for a person who has died according to Oxford languages.

But apparently, Facebook has a different kind of translation of the word that has been creating abuzz online.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office on Thursday, June 24, 2021, did a Facebook live as they half-masted the city hall’s flag as a sign of respect to the death of the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

The caption was in Cebuano that reads,” “Mandaue City nag half-mast, agi ug pagbangutan sa kamatayon ni kanhi presidente Noynoy Aquino.”

And Facebook had a different translation that has gotten the attention of netizens.

“Mandaue City is half-masturbating for the death of former President Noynoy Aquino.”

One of the many people who reacted to this lost in translation error of Facebook was Mandaue City’s administrator Jamaal James Calipayan who posted his dismay on his Facebook account.

The Mandaue PIO team then changed the original caption to “Mandaue City nipaubos sa nasudnong bandila agi ug pagbangutan sa kamatayon ni kanhi Presidente Noynoy Aquino.”

