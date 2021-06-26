Indian woman, female minor stabbed by thief in Tisa, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines —An Indian woman and a female minor sustained stab wounds on the different parts of their body after they were attacked by a neighbor whom they caught stealing something on the second floor of their house in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City past 4 p.m. today, June 26.

Police Major Janelito Marquez, Labangon Police Station chief, identified the Indian victim as Simar Kaur, 61. The 17-year-old female victim was not identified being a minor. She was reportedly the niece of Kaur’s Filipino husband.

Marquez also identified the 19-year-old suspect as Adriane James Desamparado, a neighbor whom the victims would call on if there’s something to be fixed in their house.

Marquez added that the victims are now in stable condition at the Cebu City Medical Center where they were brought after suffering multiple stab wounds in their arms. Marquez added that Kaur also suffered stab wounds on her face.

Police said the 19-year-old suspect, who used a 13-inch kitchen knife in attacking the victims, is now detained at the Labangon Police Station.

Based on their initial investigation, Marquez said that on Saturday afternoon, the victims decided to go to the second floor of their two-story house to get something when they caught Desamparado stealing some items there.

A startled Desamparado then attacked the victims with a knife.

The victims shouted for help alerting their neighbors who cornered the suspect and mauled him. On a video posted online, the suspect is shown being mauled by angry neighbors of the victims.

Marquez also disclosed that the victims would usually ask the suspect for help like when they needed something to be repaired in the house and other menial tasks for a fee.

“Mura na siyag sugosugo-on ngara kay silingan raman na sila, if naay leak ang gripo sa iya ipaayo. Sa kato nga time, nisulod lang siya didto,” he said.

(He is like a ‘boy’ who repairs leaks in their faucet. At that time, he just went inside without them knowing.)

Marquez also revealed that Desamparado told investigators that he is a drug user and used to also steal goods in Carbon Market where he worked as a helper.

However, Marquez said that they have yet to verify these claims since the suspect is not on their drug watchlist and has no previous records of stealing.

As of this writing, Desamparado is currently detained in the Labangon Police Station waiting for the filing of appropriate charges. /rcg

