Pinoy internet star Bretman Rock may ‘alay’ sa lahat ng batang beki sa Pinas

HINDI napigilan ng Filipino internet sensation na si Bretman Rock na mapaiyak nang magkuwento tungkol sa kanyang Pride-themed magazine cover.

Inialay ng sikat na social media influencer ang June issue ng Nylon Manila sa lahat ng mga Pinoy, lalo na sa mga kabataang beki.

“I don’t even think you guys realize how important this cover is to me, and how iconic I think it is,” ang pahayag ni Bretman sa isang video na ibinahagi niya sa kanyang Instagram Stories.

Aniya pa, “Obviously I’m from the Philippines and the cover is with Nylon Manila, and it’s not all the time that you get to see an openly gay man on the cover of a magazine especially back home in the Philippines.”

“So it’s a big moment for me,” sey pa ng vlogger na unti-unti nang nagiging emosyonal sa kanyang mensahe.

Pagpapatuloy pa niya, “The cover is like my love letter to…why the f— can’t I just get through this video.

“That cover was my love letter to all of the gay, queer Filipino kids out there because I believe that we all deserve our own magazine cover,” umiiyak pa niyang sabi.

Pagbibiro pa niya, ayaw daw talaga niya nang umiiyak at sayang din daw ang effort niya sa pagme-make-up pero hindi niya talaga mapigilan ang sarili na maluha sa bago niyang achievement sa buhay.

“I had all dialogue ready but I cannot get through this video because every five seconds I’m going to say a word and I’m going to cry,” sabi pa ni Bretman habang pinipigilan ang pagtulo ng kanyang luha. “It’s just a lot of emotions right now.”

Sa isa pa niyang Instagram post, ibinahagi rin niya ang nasabing magazine cover, at para raw ito sa lahat ng “baklas.”

“I worked on this with an entire team of Filipino creatives, from the Filipino banters behind the scene, the bibinka and jollibee we had for lunch and being on FaceTime with Manila the whole day- this project was as Filipino through and through,” sey pa ni Bretman.

Sa Pilipinas ipinanganak ang internet star pero sa Hawaii na siya lumaki at nagkaroon ng sariling buhay. May 8.62 million subscribers siya sa YouTube, 16.8 million followers sa Instagram, at may 5.7 million followers naman sa Twitter.