Andi Eigenmann on cloud 9 as she celebrates 31st birthday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The island mama is now 31-years-old!

Andi Eigenmann, the matriarch of the “Happy Islanders” family, started a new chapter in her life last June 25, 2021.

The actress posted on her Instagram account this Sunday, June 27, 2021, how her first birthday celebration in Siargao Island went.

“I started my 31st year of life on Cloud 9 (literally)! I was woken up by a mañanita on my first birthday on the island. (A dream!) we awaited the sunrise at the best place to do so, had breakfast, prepared nanay’s spaghetti for lunch, and happily enjoyed the “handaan” that papa, Angie, auntie Marilyn, and uncle Epong had prepared for me! I usually do all the preps for my bdays back home, so this was different, but such a fun and memorable celebration nonetheless!” she said on IG.

Eigenmann shared that she also still feels all the love from her family and friends back home from the messages that she received.

She thanked those who helped arrange her first birthday celebration. She said it was simple yet memorable.

The actress also thanked her “Nanay” Jacklyn Jose for giving her the gift of life.

“To my NANAY for this beautiful gift of life, and to these people in my arms for making it so much more worth living!” she added.

Andi may have turned 31-years-old but she radiates like a 25-years-old gal to most of her friends and family members.

The happiness and contentment that she now feels is key to her youthful glow. /END