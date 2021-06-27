DSWD-7: Negros Or. town still has to release P3K pension to senior citizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 has already completed the payout of social pension for senior citizens in the entire region, except for the municipality of Sta. Catalina in Negros Oriental.

Michelle Razon, Project Development Officer I of DSWD-7, said that the town had not even started yet the payout for the social pension program.

“Wala pa gyud sila sir makasugod og payout tungod aning problema sa pandemya. Pero na-set na sila ug date karong July 12 nga makasugod na sila,” Razon said.

She said that the other LGUs had completed the payout of P3,000 for the first semester of this year in the month of April and June. Central Visayas had 132 LGUs.

Social pension is a program of DSWD for senior citizens, which gives financial assistance of P500 per month or P6,000 a year. The payout for such amount is done per semester.

Razon said that currently, the region had 279,037 social pensioners.

Clavel Saycon, Social Pension focal person of DSWD-7, said that this year, they were also targeting to open additional 6,000 slots for the entire region.

“Pero bahin-bahinon mana sir kay 132 mani ka LGUs atong region seven. Magbasi ta sa mga lugar nga dunay mga senior citizens nga dunay daghang tag-as ug edad. Mao to silay atong i-una ug enroll,” Saycon said.

(But those slots will be divided because there are 132 LGUs in our Region 7. We will base this on the area that have really old senior citizens. I guess they should be the first ones to enroll.)

