Cordova, Toledo look to pad streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After their impressive showing the last time around, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans will try to stretch their respective winning streaks as the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference continues on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The Dagami Warriors momentarily took the overall lead in the south division standings after winning their two matches last Sunday, June 20.

However, in the updated results from PCAP, they descended back to second place despite having the same win-loss record of 17-4 with the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

Camarines retained the top spot in the south division standings with a higher accumulated points of 297.5 over Cordova’s 275.

But the Dagami Warriors still have a chance of retaking the lead as they play against north division’s No.8 team, the Isabela Knights (12-9) and the No. 9 squad, the Cavite Spartans (7-14) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Trojans, who also won both their matches last Sunday, will face formidable foes.

They will go up against north division’s No. 5 ranked Antipolo Cobras (15-6) and the top-ranked San Juan Predators (19-2).

The Trojans are currently in fourth place in the south division standings with a 14-7 win-loss card.

On the other hand, the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors (7-14), who are seventh in the standings, will push pawns versus the bottom-ranked and winless Olongapo Rainbow Team 7 (0-21) and the No. 2 team in the north division, the Manila Indios (18-3).

The Cebu City Machers will face the Spartans and the No. 8 team in the north, the Cagayan Kings. The Machers are ranked eighth in the south division with 6-15 (win-loss) record.

/bmjo