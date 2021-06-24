Cordova Dagami Warriors take back top spot in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors regained the top spot in the south division standings of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference by scoring big wins in last Wednesday night’s (June 23, 2021) action.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors dislodged erstwhile leader, the Camarines Soaring Eagles by manhandling the Isabela Knight Raiders and the Cavite Spartans in their two scheduled matches.

Of the four Cebu-based professional chess teams vying in the prestigious online chess tournament, it was the Dagami Warriors who survived last Wednesday’s matches with a clean slate.

They defeated the Isabela Knight Raiders,16-5, and the Cavite Spartans,15-6, to improve to 19 wins and four losses. The Soaring Eagles split their two scheduled matches with a win and a loss to trail the Dagami Warriors at second place with 18-5 (win-loss) record.

Cordova barely defeated Isabela in the blitz round with,4-3, tally, but they sealed their victory against the latter with a dominating,12-2, final score in the rapid competition.

They went on defeating the Spartans with,5-2, scores in the blitz and had a 10-4 output in the rapid competition.

With this, Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, which now have 19 wins and 4 losses, regain the top sp0t in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City Trojans lost their grip on the fourth spot of the south division standings after losing both their matches last Wednesday evening.

They bowed down to the Antipolo Cobras,8.5-12.5, and to the San Juan Predators,4.5-16.5. They dropped from fourth to sixth place in the standings with 14-9 (win-loss) record.

On the other hand, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors remained at seventh place after splitting their two matches with a win and a defeat. They bested the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7,13-8, but lost to the Manila Indios, 3.5-17.5, in their other match.

The Cebu City Machers descended from eighth to 10th spot in the standings after losing both their scheduled matches. They were narrowly defeated by the Spartans,10-11, and were routed by the Cagayan Kings,4-17. They have 6-17 (win-loss) card in their campaign.

RELATED STORIES

Cordova, Toledo look to pad streak

Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors retake PCAP lead

Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors sweep round 17 matches in Wesley So Cup

Camarines Soaring Eagles end Cordova Dagami Warriors’ win streak, take No. 1 spot in Wesley So Cup

/dbs