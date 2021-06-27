Pacquiao faces breach of contract lawsuit from Paradigm Sports

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao will have one more fight before he takes on Errol Spence Jr. in August.

As per The Athletic, combat sports manager Audie Attar has filed a lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao claiming the eight-division world champion breached contract when he agreed to fight Spence for WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

Attar, who runs Paradigm Sports Management and represents UFC superstar Conor McGregor, claimed that he was in the process of negotiating Pacquiao’s fight with four-division champion Mikey Garcia on behalf of the Filipino boxing legend.

Pacquiao is also under Paradigm’s roster while Garcia ended his relationship with the organization.

Attar, as per the report, is attempting to get a $3.3 million advance from Pacquiao and seeks an injunction against the Spence fight set on August 21.

The lawsuit said the eight-division champion’s associates Sean Gibbons and Winchell Campos pushed Pacquiao to work with competing manager Al Haymon, who is connected with Premier Boxing Champions, for the Spence bout.

“In addition to the millions of dollars in straightforward economic loss that Paradigm stands to suffer, the damage to its reputation resulting from Pacquiao’s breaches is incalculable. Just when Paradigm was at the cusp of establishing itself as a major player in professional boxing, Pacquiao has left its reputation as a boxing representative in tatters,” wrote Paradigm lawyer Atty. Judd Burstein.

Pacquiao and Paradigm reportedly had an agreement in February 2020 for a four-fight deal with streaming service DAZN that would’ve included a Garcia fight in Saudi Arabia.

Attar also planned a bout between Pacquiao and McGregor in 2021 but that was scrapped when the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last January.

The lawsuit claimed Paradigm had faith that Pacquiao would sign on to fight Garcia but it was instead announced the Filipino will challenge Spence for the undefeated American’s belts.

The development also led to Garcia dropping Paradigm as a client.

RELATED STORIES

Pacquiao says he’ll fight Errol Spence in August

Mikey Garcia ‘not getting hopes up’ as Pacquiao fight yet finalized