Grateful viral delivery rider enrols as a computer programming student

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The viral delivery rider, who biked from Talisay City to Lapu-Lapu City, talks about how being a delivery rider has paved the way for him to achieve his dream to finish college.

Reybert Lacio, 19, from Lagtang, Talisay City shared with CDN Digital how he managed to enroll himself as a first-year computer programming student for this school year.

Lacio became viral when netizen Ina Lab shared his story online on June 18, 2021.

According to Lab’s story, she made a booking from a delivery app to which Lacio was the delivery rider, to her surprise Lacio arrive at her home at 9:30 in the evening riding a bike.

She was stunned by knowing that he was only going to use a bike to deliver the parcel from Talisay to Lapu-Lapu City.

CDN Digital got in touch with Lacio and he said he had received donations from strangers that he planned to save up so he could buy a motorcycle that could help him in his line of work—delivery.

“Nagpasalamat ko nila (customers) kay tungod nila makaeskwela na jud ko og college. Kay wala jud ko mag expect kung unsay akong mga nindot na nahitabo karun” he said.

(I am grateful to them (customers) because of them I am going to college. And I am not expecting what other nice things can happen to me now.)

With the money that he has received after becoming viral, he plans to make it as a downpayment for his motorcycle, but he is still having a hard time applying for that motorcycle because he can’t present a payslip.

“I hope na naay mutabang nako para maka down ko og motor bisan ako na lang ang magmonthly kay para more bookings akong mahuka sa kada adlaw,” he added.

(I hope someone would help with this that I can pay the downpayment even if I will the one to take care of the monthly payments so that I can have more bookings daily.)

Even with this little hurdle in his way he is still very thankful for all those who have helped him especially Nathaniel Dela Cruz, the operator of the delivery service that he is working on, for letting him in even if he only uses his mountain bike.

To Reybert, keep moving forward a lot of people are willing to help you, and one day, you will become a computer programmer.

Remember to just take it one delivery at a time.

RELATED STORIES

Supportive father: Delivery rider helps son gain YT subscribers

Mandaue police to public: Don’t victimize delivery riders

Establishments urged: Provide lounge for delivery riders

Things delivery riders go through in a day

/dbs