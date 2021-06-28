Ellen Adarna exacts revenge with video of sleeping Derek Ramsay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Revenge is real!

After being photographed by her fiancé while sleeping, Ellen Adarna retaliated by posting a video of Derek Ramsay sleeping (and snoring) on Monday, June 28, 2021.

In Adarna’s Instagram video, you can see the sleeping Ramsay flat tired.

“My Cow is extra tired today 🐮 @ramsayderek07 #mondaymood #TheComeBackisAlwaysBetterThanTheSetBack #ReturnOftheComeback,” captioned Adarna.

Some of the couples’ friends quickly came to the comment section saying how tired Ramsay is after Elias’ third birthday celebration, which they celebrated in his home on Sunday, June 27.

Ramsay also commented on the post saying, “ Mine was a photo!!!! Unfair!!!! 😂😂😂 I deserve this but you just wait!!!”

Looks like this is isn’t ending here. Let’s wait and see what Ramsay’s next move is.

WATCH:

Walay sukod sa baws! WATCH: Ellen Adarna avenged herself by posting a video of a sleeping Derek Ramsay on her IG… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, June 27, 2021

