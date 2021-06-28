Couple in Cebu saves P25K in a year, urges others to set aside cash for the rainy days

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Couple goals?

This is the real deal!

Jeffter Lawrence Inso and Shiela Dagohoy is inspiring other couples out there to save up for the rainy days in small ways they can.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary together by counting the money they have saved from June 21, 2020.

To their surprise, the fruit of their labor and patience summed up to P25, 440.

“Ang weekly is 140 kada usa namo. Then pag-abot na ug February nakahunahuna mi nga among pun an. Silbi 200 na ang weekly kada usa namo. Nya nakahunahuna sad mi nga if maglitok bad words 20 pesos kada usa nga word. Apil pud ang mangblock, hasta mangclear og nickname (kung mag away.)”

Inso who works as a quality inspector and Dagohoy who is an online seller plans to start up their own business together with the cash they have saved up for a year.

But will still set aside a good amount of cash for their emergency fund.

They plan to continue this tradition of theirs and wants to inspire other couples to do the same, to start small and be patient.

