Waminal: I’ll beat favorite Apolinar for OPBF silver feather belt in Kumbati 10 fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jess Rhey “Wanman Waminal” Waminal is confident enough that he will walk away wearing the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Silver featherweight title on his waist come July 3, 2021.

The 26-year-old Impasug-ong, Bukidnon native is scheduled to fight his former stablemate Penitente “Thunder” Apolinar, who is now fighting under Omega Boxing Gym in the main event of “Kumbati 10” on July 3, 2021, Saturday at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Although, Apolinar is being favored to win the fight by many, Waminal embraces being the underdog going to the fight saying that he is well-aware of the disadvantages.

“Daghan ko klase nga training gibuhat para ani nga fight kay kahibalo ko promotions sa akong kontra akong dulaan,” Waminal told CDN Digital.

(I did different trainings for this fight because I know it is the promotions of my opponent that we are fighting in.)

“Dapat mas molabaw ko kay sa niya kay kahibalo nako daan unsay dagan ani. Duha ka bulan kapin ko nag train para ani nga dula,” he said.

(I should be better than him because I know how this goes. I trained for two months for this fight.)

Just like Apolinar, Waminal considered this fight a make or break for him. Winning the OPBF title means that it will give them both the chance to break into the world featherweight rankings.

Apolinar and Waminal are both former ALA Boxing Gym pugs.

Waminal has not fought since November of 2019. His last bout was against Indian Sunil Siwach where he won by unanimous decision in Tagum City. It was four months after that he lost to Chinese Zhong Liu in Qingdao China by split decision.

He holds a record of 14 victories, 3 defeats and 1 draw along with 8 knockouts.

Apolinar, meanwhile, is riding on a 15-fight winning streak since 2015. The San Pablo, Laguna native has a more promising record of 14-1 (win-loss) with 8 knockouts.

“Confident ko makadaog kay sukad-sukad kada dula nako, magawas man sa nasud o diri ra sa Pilipinas, dili ko mag huna-huna og pildi kay dako kaayo ko ug pagsalig sa akong kaugalingon ug sa Ginoo ug sa akong kaugalingon,” said Waminal.

(I am confident of winning because since before everytime I fought whether it be outside or in the Philippines, I would not think of losing because I am confident of my skills and in God and in myself.)

When asked if he can knock out Apolinar, Waminal said that he would keep that to himself.

However, he said that timing would be his key to knockout Apolinar who he described also as a very talented boxer.

“Maako ra na ang round kung matumba nako siya. Lig-on sad siya pero naa sa akong mga plano nga tumbahon siya kay og mahurot namo og dula ang rounds kabalo nako unsay mahitabo ana” said Waminal.

(The round will be for me if I can knock him down. He is strong but I have a plan how to knock him out because if we go the distance I know what will happen.)

Waminal is very inspired for this fight since his wife will give birth to their baby girl soon.

