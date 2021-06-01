Tooth-and-nail battle expected in Kumbati 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Omega Pro Sports International’s (OPSI) Vice President Jerome Calatrava expects a tooth and nail battle for his wards in the “Kumbati 10” fight card to be held at the IPI Compound in Mandaue City on July 3, 2021.

Omega Boxing Gym’s top prospects in Pete “Thunder” Apolinar and Mark “Rasta Man” Vicelles and the rest of the 10-bout fight card will be tested as to who among these boxers of this famed Cebu-based boxing gym will rise up to the occasion.

Calatrava said they decided to pit their boxers with equally tough and talented opponents to test them if they are really up for bigger fights in the future.

The main event features the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver featherweight title showdown between Omega’s Pete “Thunder” Apolinar and WBA Asia interim bantamweight champion Jess Rey Waminal.

The 26-year-old Apolinar from San Pablo, Laguna, has 14 wins (8KOs), and one defeat. Waminal, also 26 years old, has an equally daunting record of 14-3-1 (win-loss-draw) with eight knockout wins.

“If you see, these pugs are both tough, it is also a requirement for OPBF, if you wish to get one of their belts, you must face a very good opponent and it happened that Waminal is in the top ten and available. We offered him and he wants to have a belt,” said Calatrava.

“May the best man win, I cannot predict who can win in this fight, both fighters are very good.”

Meanwhile, Calatrava revealed that they want to pit Vicelles with an equally talented opponent, given he is already rated in the top ten of three boxing governing bodies.

The unbeaten Vicelles (13-0-0, 7KOs) is scheduled to fight in the co-main event of Kumbati 10 versus SanMan Promotions’ Jerven “Iron Fist” Mama, who is also unbeaten at 12-0-0 (win-loss-draw) with seven knockouts.

He is ranked ninth in the WBC, No. 12 in the IBF, and No.8 in the WBO under the light flyweight division.

“We want to give him a fight that can be remembered, just like Araneta (Christian) before when he beat Jerry Tomogdan. It catapulted him to the top,” said Calatrava.

“The right person to challenge him is Jerven Mama.”

On the other hand, Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, Julius Erving Junco, said that all his boxers are expected to face acid tests.

“It’s always been an acid test. That’s Omega Boxing promotion trademark. We make sure we maximize the budget to get worthy and maybe undefeated boxers. This is boxing we fight against the best. Kumbati 10 a stacked undercard and main and co-main event,” said Junco.

“I believe in my training regimen and heart of my boxers. 100 percent.”

The rest of the fight card features Christian Araneta, Tomjune Mangubat, Ernie Sanchez, Carlo Bacaro, Benny Cañete, and Franco Serafica.

