CIDG-7 insists arrest of Tabada, pastor in Bohol legitimate

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) denied accusations that their arrest of Carmilo Tabada, a barangay councilor in Barangay Poblacion, Trinidad town in Bohol, was questionable and illegitimate because it was done without a search warrant.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, regional chief of CIDG-7, said their operation was legitimate because they have a search warrant against Tabada.

“Hindi kami mag co-conduct ng operation kung wala kaming bisa ng search warrant. Eh, klaro naman na mayron tayong search warrant,” he said.

(We will not conduct an operation if we have no search warrant. It’s very clear that we have one.)

The search warrant for violation of Section 28 of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act served against Tabada was issued by Judge Azucena Macalolot-Credo, Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Talibon, Bohol last June 21.

“CIDG-Bohol Field Unit (CIDG-BFU) received reports from confidential informants na matagal na ito eh. That one Carmilo Tabada and Nathaniel Vallente (pastor) are in possession of unlicensed firearms operating in the province of Bohol. Allegedly, Tabada is said to be the leader of the TABADA crime group engaged in gun-running activities and other criminal activities in the province of Bohol,” he said.

Dalogdog said that the CIDG-BFU conducted surveillance and validation operations before securing a search warrant which the court issued on June 21.

On Saturday, June 26, the niece of Tabada, Maricel Tabada, on a phone call with CDN Digital, claimed that the operation conducted by the CIDG-7 was ‘questionable’ and that the accusations against her uncle regarding the latter’s involvement with the TABADA crime group and NPA were all untrue.

Dalogdog, for his part, said that based on the intel reports that they have gathered, Tabada was the leader of the said crime group.

He said that they have conducted further surveillance to prove the veracity of the information they got from their informants before they applied for a search warrant. He added that their investigation continues especially concerning Tabada’s involvement with the NPA.

Earlier, Maricel said that Carmilo was an active member of the Farmers Development Center (FARDEC), an organization that assists Boholano farmers since 1992. He became inactive right after he was elected as a barangay councilor in Poblacion, Trinidad town in 2016 up to the present.

Maricel also claimed that the pieces of evidence including the two unlicensed firearms with ammunition, a hand grenade, and subversive documents confiscated during the operation were allegedly planted.

Maricel claimed that the 21-year-old daughter of Carmilo allegedly saw two CIDG-7 personnel put something under Carmilo’s bed when they served the search warrant at past 1 a.m. on June 25.

Dalogdog strongly denies such accusation saying that the implementation of a search warrant was done in an orderly manner and in the presence of barangay officials and media representatives. He added that no implementation of a search warrant is done without the presence of said witnesses.

In a phone call today, Maricel said that they will no longer release a statement regarding the incident. She added that they already filed complaints against the arresting officers on the ‘questionable’ operation.

She claimed that there were at least 40 operatives who went to their area. She added that they are still waiting for the response from the Commission on Human Rights as she said they already sent an email to them to seek assistance over the matter.

Dalogdog said that the arrest of Tabada and the pastor is a huge push for their campaign against criminality. /rcg.