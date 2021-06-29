Hybrid workspaces: Industry leaders talk on the future of work in Cebu

The International Workspace Group (IWG), the leading global flexible workspace provider, and AppleOne Properties, Inc. (API), a Cebu-based property developer, came together for their first hybrid event, a discourse about the future of work in Cebu.

Dubbed “Onwards and Upwards: IWG and API on the new way of work in Cebu”, the talk was led by API Chief Operating Officer Joy C. Veloso and IWG country manager for the Philippines Lars Wittig. The two presented thoughtful insights about the direction of work post-pandemic in Cebu.

The hybrid event was first for IWG and API as they held an exclusive briefing at the Regus Park Centrale, in I.T. Park, Cebu and broadcasted live on social media for the public.

With the emergence of flexible workspaces in suburban areas such as Cebu, Wittig stated that the pandemic brought about the “biggest flexible workspace experiment”, and “Cebu is a good example of that”.

In line with this, Wittig also mentioned that IWG has just added a million customers to the network amid the pandemic with another million committed.

“We’re signing big deals with multi-nationals including our biggest in our 31- year history with NTT for 300k and Standard Chartered for almost a 100k.” he added.

In December of 2019, just before the pandemic, the homegrown property developer API expanded its portfolio by obtaining exclusive franchise rights to develop workspaces in the Visayas in partnership with IWG.

During the discourse, Veloso also agreed that a lot of businesses are trying to navigate during the new normal and Regus allows businesses to navigate these current situations and welcome them to flexibility.

On describing the current scenario in Cebu, among the many points mentioned by Veloso was that the hybrid work setup is now the future. It almost allows people to be in two places at once with the technology we have now.

With these, Wittig and Veloso agreed that the current work-from-home trend may not necessarily be the ideal long-term solution considering that many businesses rely on the traditional face-to-face model in its operations.

Both have also stated that companies of all sizes had already been evolving to the hybrid way of work even before the pandemic, and this pandemic had just merely accelerated its adoption and demand.

Veloso believes that with Regus’ wide-ranging services, every business need and work style can be catered to. Not only that, Regus is designed for the future, hence, it can adapt to the many changes brought to by the new normal.

API being well-aware of the business market in Cebu, the company anticipates the need for flexible office spaces to arise long before the pandemic happened. The hybrid work model is the solution to the growing workforce in the city.

Regus flexible working spaces allows companies and professionals to have business continuity while being in secondary offices, which serves as closer spaces to home with Regus’ wide network across the country.

Regus centers are strategically located at the progressive hubs in Cebu City, with two prime locations, one at the Cebu I.T. Park, and one at the premier business district Cebu Business Park, allowing businesses a platform to work better with more flexibly and more efficiency.

