5 ‘high risk’ prisoners flee Bago City jail; manhunt on

BACOLOD CITY — Five “high risk” prisoners at the Negros Occidental District Jail in Bago City escaped at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.

Lawyer Jairus Anthony Dogelio, spokesperson of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Western Visayas (BJMP-6), said a manhunt is being conducted to rearrest the escapees.

Dogelio said they have yet to establish how the escapees cut the steel bar of their cell, as they recovered no weapons.

“The prisoners used their clothes as ropes to climb the jail wall to escape,” he said.

The escapees were identified as Francisco Epogon, Marvin Celeste, Danilo Celeste, Alejandro Montoya, and Daniel Tamon.

Epogon was allegedly part of the notorious Epogon robbery group that is based in the province. He was charged with robbery with homicide and robbery with violation against intimidation of a person.

Marvin faces a charge for illegal possession of firearms, while Danilo was charged with carnapping, robbery, illegal possession of firearms, and attempted homicide.

Montoya was accused of carnapping, robbery, illegal possession of firearms, attempted homicide, and acts of lasciviousness, while Tamon was charged with murder.

Supt. Prizel Arevalo, Negros Occidental provincial jail warden, was immediately relieved from his post. Chief Inspector Abner Zamora replaced him.

The jail guards, who were on duty, would be investigated to determine if there were lapses.