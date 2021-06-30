Samboan RHU will not cater consultations from June 30 until July 2
According to an advisory posted on Samboan’s Facebook page on Tuesday, June 29, all clinical and emergency cases will be forwarded to district hospitals and neighbouring municipalities due to a program evaluation and reorientation of Human Resources for the upcoming United Health Care (UHC) Law implementation.
“Samboan RHU will not cater consults on June 30 to July 2. We will conduct program evaluation and human resources reorientation for the upcoming UHC Law implementation. All clinical and emergency cases can be forwarded to our district hospitals and neighbouring municipalities,” read the advisory.
However, the town’s Birthing Center will continue to operate 24 hours a day.
Samboan is a town approximately 145 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.
/bmjo
