Samboan RHU will not cater consultations from June 30 until July 2

By: Mae Fhel Gom-os - CDN Digital | June 30,2021 - 11:45 AM
Samboan

Photo from Samboan municipal Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The municipality of Samboan in southern Cebu has announced that its Rural Health Unit (RHU) will not cater consultations for three days starting Wednesday, June 30, 2021, until Friday, July 2, 2021.

According to an advisory posted on Samboan’s Facebook page on Tuesday, June 29, all clinical and emergency cases will be forwarded to district hospitals and neighbouring municipalities due to a program evaluation and reorientation of Human Resources for the upcoming United Health Care (UHC) Law implementation.

“Samboan RHU will not cater consults on June 30 to July 2. We will conduct program evaluation and human resources reorientation for the upcoming UHC Law implementation. All clinical and emergency cases can be forwarded to our district hospitals and neighbouring municipalities,” read the advisory.

However, the town’s Birthing Center will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

Samboan is a town approximately 145 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

/bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: COVID-19, Rural Health Unit, Samboan

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.