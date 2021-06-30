Araneta-Claveras ‘Kumbati 10’ bout canceled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hard-hitting Christian “The Bomb” Araneta will be forced to watch his stablemates at the Omega Boxing Gym on the sidelines after his opponent, Richard “Explosive” Claveras, withdrew from their “Kumbati 10” bout this Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the IPI complex in Mandaue City.

According to Omega Boxing Gym chief trainer, Julius Erving Junco, Claveras was forced to withdraw from his scheduled matchup with Araneta due to health concerns but not related to COVID-19.

Araneta has a record of 19 wins with two defeats along with 15 knockouts. Claveras has a 19-7-2 (win-loss-draw) record with 16 knockouts.

Because of this development, the “Kumbati 10” fight card, which is supposed to feature nine exciting duels, is left with only seven bouts after undefeated Carlo Bacaro (8-0-0,6KOs) suffered a hand injury during training canceling his fight versus Jhunrick Carcedo (6-1-0, 6KOs).

Araneta’s showdown against Claveras was supposed to be his comeback fight following his controversial loss to South African Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Eastern Cape, South Africa, last April 25, 2021.

Araneta dropped a controversial unanimous decision loss to the local boxer with scores of 115-112, 114-113, 114-113.

Araneta was yearning to get back on his feet following the loss, but was forced to relax a bit in the meantime.

According to Junco, they will find an immediate foe for Araneta so the latter’s training won’t go to waste.

“We are working on finding him a bout. He needs to fight. We will try to join other promotions,” added Junco.

On the other hand, the main “Kumbati 10” bouts will push through along with the five remaining undercard duels.

The main event protagonists are Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete Apolinar (14-1, 8 KOs) against Jess They Waminal (14-3-1, 8 KOs), for the OPBF silver featherweight strap.

The co-main event features the undefeated Mark Vicelles (13-0-1, 7 KOs), against fellow unbeaten Jerven Mama (12-0-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.

The undercard bouts pit Tomjune Mangubat vs. Ernie Sancez, Regie Suganob vs. MJ Bo, Benny Cañete vs. Jimpol Dignos, Rodel Suganob vs Mark Jequinto, and Franco Serafica vs Jeffrey Stella. /rcg