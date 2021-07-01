Waterfront Cebu celebrates Fourth of July

This month of July, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel takes its guests to brand new heights with its all-new room, dining, and event offers! And to kick off the brand new month, the city hotel is throwing a fun, intimate, yet safe outdoor “Fourth of July” celebration.

The fourth of July is celebrated yearly in the United States to commemorate the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain in 1776. It’s the United States’ 245th celebration this year. In the Philippine history, the fourth of July is also an important date since the country got its freedom from the United States in 1946.

With only a matter of days away from the major fete, one can definitely have a good time at Waterfront Cebu as the city hotel has prepared an exciting line-up of amazing activities, promos, and deals that one can enjoy with one’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Pool Party at the Pool Aquarius

Start off the month on a high note as Waterfront Cebu takes the fun outdoors!

On July 4, Sunday, the city hotel is throwing a fun, intimate yet safe poolside party that features a special all-American buffet including Uncle Sam’s classic dishes: burgers with fries, nachos, sausages, hotdogs, and many more. One can join in on the fun for only PHP 850.00 net/person. Enjoy a free-flow of beer when you pay PHP 399.00 net/person on top of the promo rate.

Wait there’s more! Avail of the special 2+1 promo. For every group of three, one gets to dine in for free. Amazing, isn’t it? It’s definitely the more, the merrier!

The poolside celebration is from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Sunday, July 4. To reserve a slot, dial (032) 232-6888. To ensure the safety and health of everyone, limited slots will only be made available.

Everyday is Sundae

After hours of spending some fun under the sun, you’ll definitely need a delicious and refreshing treat to cool you down, and the city hotel has the perfect dessert to help you with that.

For as low as PHP 265.00 net/serving, try out the Pool Aquarius’ all-new dessert that comes in three delectable flavors: Banofee Sundae, Mango Cheesecake, or Turtle Sundae.

The promo is available daily until the end of the month so fret not if you can’t make it this weekend because the city hotel will make everyday a “Sundae (Sunday)” for you.

Pool Aquarius is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. during weekends. For advance table reservations, call (032) 232-6888.

To know more of the hotel’s exciting room deals, sumptuous dining offers, and bespoke event packages, be sure to visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

Freedom Sale Offers

Waterfront Cebu’s Freedom Sale is still on-going until the Fourth of July for everyone to enjoy!

A) Room

All the fun times and good food by the pool will definitely drain out your energy. After spending most of the day outdoors, you surely need a place to stay and relax for a night.

Worry not because the city hotel has the perfect room promo for you. For PHP 3,000.0000 net/night, you can already enjoy an overnight stay for two (2) at the premier city hotel plus enjoy the following inclusions: complimentary packed breakfast for two (2), complimentary large-sized rainbow cake (worth PHP 750.00 nett), free access to the pool and gym, and free WiFi access.

That’s not all! To make your stay extra special, you get to choose from and take home special discount vouchers from our esteemed brand partners.

To book your stay, dial (032) 232-6888 (local 8005) or (032) 230-9000.

B) Dining

And to cap off your stay, how about you treat yourself or your loved ones with Waterfront’s special dining offers.

If you’re in the mood for authentic Cantonese and Szechuan cuisines, then you’re in luck because the best Chinese restaurant in town is offering a “buy one, get one” offer that you can’t simply resist. Order one item from the menu and get another item on the menu with the same price for free.

And if you’re craving for something more indulgent then you can definitely avail of our “buy one, get one” Waterfront Burger offer that you can enjoy at any of our operating dining outlets (except Tin Gow).

The Freedom Sale dining offers are also available until July 4, 2021. Call us at (032) 232-6888 to book a table in advance at Tin Gow or any of our dining outlets.

