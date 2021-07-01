National Road Trials: Competitive cycling shifts from Danao to Clark 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the highly successful 2021 Philippine National MTB XCO (Cross country) Championships in Danao City in northern Cebu last June 12, the PhilCycling will shift to the road as the National Road Trials 2021 unfold on July 10 to 11, 2021 at the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Pampanga.

The highly-anticipated road bike competition is in collaboration with the PhilCycling, Standard Insurance, Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, Bases Conversion Development Authority and the Clark Development Corp.

“Competitive cycling’s been out for more than one and a half years now, but we’re back to racing, thanks to the private sector support and the government’s endearing effort to beat the pandemic through sports,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and PhilCycling President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The upcoming major road bike competition, the National Road Trials, will be held in a bubble setup due to COVID-19 concerns. Thus, it needs to secure a permit from the Philippine Sports Commission, the Central Luzon (Region 3) Regional Task Force, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Philippine National Police, Province of Pampanga and the Department of Tourism.

The upcoming race will feature both men and women’s individual time trial (ITT) and the criterium race that spans for two days. The ITT race will cover 24.6-kilometers for the men’s division while 18k for the distaff side.

The criterium race, meanwhile, will have a 24.6k circuit (six laps) around the venue for both men and women’s categories.

To ensure the safety and health of all stakeholders, all commpetitors and race officials were tested with the RT-PCR Antigen as prescribed by the health protocols set by POC Medical Director Dr. Jose Raul Canlas.

The race’s official finish and start area is at the Clark Parade Grounds.

/dbs