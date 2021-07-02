Taal Volcano update: 29 volcanic quakes recorded in last 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-nine volcanic earthquakes were recorded over the last 24 hours as Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 3 following its recent eruption, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Friday morning, July 2, 2021.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the quakes included one explosion-type earthquake, 22 low frequency volcanic earthquakes, and two volcanic tremors that lasted for three minutes. In addition, low-level background tremors were also recorded.

“High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide and steam-rich plumes that rose as much as 3000 meters high and drifted southwest and southeast have been observed from the Taal Main Crater,” Phivolcs said.

“In addition, vog was observed over Taal Volcano and vicinity,” it added.

A phreatomagmatic eruption from the main crater of Taal Volcano occurred on Thursday afternoon, which prompted Phivolcs to raise Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs also reported that four short phreatomagmatic bursts, which lasted for no longer than two minutes each, occurred at the main crater at 6:26 p.m., 7:21 p.m., 7:41 p.m., and 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Phivolcs, under Alert Level 3, “magma extruding from the main crater could drive explosive eruption.”

“The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur,” Phivolcs said.

“All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify,” it added.

On Thursday, Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said that they are not expecting Taal Volcano to erupt the way it did in January 2020.