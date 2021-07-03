PRO-7 chief: We’re ready to help arrest Peter Lim if he is in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) will help, if this is needed by other agencies in finding the location of the Cebu-based businessman and accused drug lord Peter Lim in case he is hiding in Cebu.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, PRO-7 director, said this after Police General Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police director, ordered three police units to trace and validate the veracity of a report that Peter Lim might have left the country.

Eleazar ordered the PNP, Directorate for Intelligence (DI), PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to check on this report.

But Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, in an inquirer.net report, said that the the Bureau of Immigration had no records that a certain Peter Go Lim left for abroad.

Montejo said that the PRO-7 would be ready and willing to help the assigned units in the region.

However, he said that as of now, he did not receive reports that Lim was in Cebu hiding since his warrant of arrest was issued last 2018 at the Makati City Regional Trial Court.

“So far, wala na gyud ko nakadungog nga nakit-an or nasuroy-suroy siya diri sa pagkakaron. Mutabang ta labi pa og naa sya diri nagtago,” he said.

(So far, I did not hear reports that he was seen in our area for now. We will help, especially if we will receive information that he is hiding here.)

Regardless, he further said that whatever action they would take about the arrest of Lim, rest assured that this would follow a legal basis.

Lim remains at large since 2018 following the issuance of his warrant of arrest. Lim was tagged as the alleged drug supplier of self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and his group operating in Cebu.

