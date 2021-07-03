The all-new Isuzu D-Max LS-A is geared up for Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines–Even though it isn’t the top-spec variant, the LS-A trim of the all-new, third-generation Isuzu D-Max is still one pickup truck to watch out for, especially in Cebu.

The LS-A variant comes after the top-spec LS-E and LS MT 4×4 variants in terms of pricing.

The LS-A, which runs on a turbo intercooler-backed 3.0-liter (4JJ3-TCX), 4-cylinder, Blue Power engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, basically sports the same handsome looks with the top-of-the-line LS-E variant save for some tiny details in the exterior, interior, and safety features. And it is a 4×2, compared to the 4×4 LS-E, and LS MT.

But in terms of performance, this pickup truck can still take on most of what Cebu has to offer.

Be it on the long stretch of highway in the north, the busy city roads of Mandaue City, or the tough terrain in the mountain barangays of Cebu City, the all-new D-Max LS-A would pass with flying colors. We know, because we tried it.

Isuzu Cebu Inc. lent CDN Digital a unit for testing, a Mercury Silver LS-A, which just blended well with whatever background we chose for photo ops.

While the photos of the D-Max were all beautiful, so was the pickup truck’s performance on the road.

This latest addition to the competitive pickup truck market in the country seems fit for every adventure in Cebu as it boasts of a sleek design, powerful yet efficient engine, and nifty cabin features that will surely impress the newer generation of pickup owners.

Highlighting the D-Max LS-A outside is its large blacked-out “toothed” grille up front and its double LED rear combination lamps that give it an aggressive and modern look.

Also worth noting is the integrated two-step rear bumpers. This one-piece design isn’t something we usually see in trucks these days.

Although the 18-inch wheels aren’t as macho-looking as those found in some of its competitors, these still perform well both on and off the road.

Inside, what will immediately catch one’s attention is the huge 10.1-inch full touchscreen display that is, by the way, easy to operate. Although it isn’t branded (or maybe we just missed it), the system comes with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, something the young ones will really enjoy.

And just like any other Isuzu vehicle, the D-Max also has a lot of storage compartments inside. One thing to note is that the bottle holders on the doors can actually take in huge bottles, something like a 1.5-liter bottle.

There are even secret compartments underneath the rear seats that may come in handy when trying to hide some stuff from potential thieves in parking lots.

Another feature that impresses us is the multi-information display that not only shows a lot of things the driver needs to know, but also has awesome graphics. Watch it when firing up its engine and you’ll see what we mean.

Under the hood of this workhorse is the 4JJ3-TCX four-cylinder diesel engine that has an all-new block, cylinder head, and lightweight pistons that make it more efficient. With a new fuel system and variable geometry turbo, power output is up to 187hp with 450Nm of torque.

These numbers are good, but if these don’t impress you, just know for a fact that Isuzu diesel engines are proven and tested to be durable. Nobody would dare argue with that.

While its LS-E variant has a five-star rating on the Euro NCAP, the LS-A isn’t lacking the safety features that matter. This variant still has blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a 4-eye rear parking aid that comes really handy when backing up from a parking space.

With all these, it seems that this version of the D-Max seems just fit for any adventure Cebu can offer. And what makes it even more enticing is the fact that Isuzu Cebu has enough service centers spread around the Metro for whatever services will be needed in the future. And based on experience, we know Isuzu servicing is just as good as its diesel engines.

ICI has dealerships and service centers in Mandaue City, Cebu City, and Talisay City. It also has dealerships in Bohol and Iloilo.

