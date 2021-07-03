Amid PDP-Laban infighting, political parties opening doors for Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines— Many political groups are now opening their doors for Senator Manny Pacquiao amid the infighting in the ruling PDP-Laban, the senator himself disclosed on Saturday.

But Pacquaio, the president of the party, said he would stay with his group to fix it and teach delinquent members a lesson.

“Marami pong naawa sakin dahil wala naman akong ginagawang masama Marami pong naawa at gusto akong, i-open yung door nila sa akin para po lumipat sa kanilang partido,” he told reporters in an online interview.

(They feel sorry for me because I did nothing wrong. They feel sorry for me that they open their so I can join their party)

“Pero ang sakin marami pong salamat sa inyong na willing na pagtanggap sakin pero gusto ko lang po paalam na nandito pa po ako sa sa PDP at gusto kong ayusin at turuan ang mga tiwaling miyembro ng partido na ito,” he added.

( I’m thankful to those who are willing to take me in but I want to let you know that I’m still with PDP and I want to fix it and teach its delinquent members a lesson)

Pacquiao did not say which groups or how many political parties are asking him to join them.

“Naku po marami pong partido ang nag open ng pinto para po ako tanggapin, di ko na po siguro pangalanan dahil marami po,” he said.

(There are many parties that are opening their doors to welcome me, I will no longer identify them because there are too many)

Pacquiao earlier questioned why he would be ousted as PDP-Laban president when he did not violate any party rules.

The rift in the PDP-Laban party supposedly started when Pacquiao was elected president of the party without the knowledge of some of its officials, including its chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a meeting last May, the PDP-Laban party met and adopted a resolution urging Duterte to join the 2022 vice presidential race.

Pacquiao did not attend the meeting which he said was not sanctioned by the party and was in violation of its won rules.

READ: Ignore Cusi’s call for nat’l assembly, Pacquiao urges PDP-Laban members

/MUF